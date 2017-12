TRI-STATE LEGISLATORS SAY STATES SHARE SIMILAR PROBLEMS

IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA FACE SIMILAR ISSUES WHEN IT COMES TO REVENUE, WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING.

LEGISLATORS FROM THE TRI-STATE AREA DISCUSSED THOSE ISSUES AND OTHERS AFFECTING SIOUXLAND AT A FORUM HOSTED BY SIMPCO AND WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE ON FRIDAY.

NEBRASKA STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT, WHO SERVES DAKOTA COUNTY IN THE UNICAMERAL, WAS AMONG THE PARTICIPANTS.

SHE LIKED AN IDEA FROM SOUTH DAKOTA REPRESENTATIVE DAVID ANDERSON OF UNION COUNTY WHERE PRISONERS LEARN THE HOUSING TRADE TO PROVIDE THEM A SKILL WHEN THEY ARE RELEASED FROM INCARCERATION:

SIMPCO, THE SIOUXLAND INTERSTATE METROPOLITAN PLANNING COUNCIL, PROMOTES PROJECT PLANNING AND PARTNERSHIPS AMONG THE TRI-STATE ENTITIES.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS HALL OF SIOUX CITY SAYS THAT HELPS THE STATES SOLVE THOSE COMMON ISSUES:

DAVID ANDERSON TALKED ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA’S LAWSUIT TO COLLECT SALES TAX ON ALL INTERNET SALES TRANSACTIONS.

ALL THE REPRESENTATIVES SAID THEY ARE WAITING FOR A RULING BEFORE THEIR STATE LEGISLATURES CAN TAKE ACTION TO TRY TO COLLECT THOSE TAXES.

ALBRECHT SAYS RECEIVING INPUT AT A FORUM WITH URBAN AND RURAL ATTENDEES FROM THE TRI-STATE REGION BENEFITS EVERYONE:

STATE REPRESENTATIVE TIM KACENA OF SIOUX CITY ALSO ATTENDED THE CONFERENCE, ALONG WITH SEVERAL AREA CITY AND COUNTY OFFICIALS AND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEMBERS.