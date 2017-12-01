SALVATION ARMY TOY DRIVE TO BE HELD AT LOCAL WAL-MARTS

The Salvation Army will partner with local Wal-Marts on Saturday to help provide new toys and coats to children on Christmas.

A “Fill the Truck” toy drive will be hosted at the South Sioux City, Floyd Boulevard and Singing Hills Walmart from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Dakota County Emergency Responders are challenging Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department to see who can collect the most toys for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

Upon arrival, shoppers will receive a list of suggested gifts to help fill the truck at the store.

Once the donation receptacle is full, The Salvation Army will bring the donations to their offices and distribute the gifts to local children in need on December 21st.

The collection is expected to provide gifts to more than 1000 children.