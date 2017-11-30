YANKTON MAN DIES FROM INJURIES IN TRAILER FIRE

A Yankton man has died of injuries he suffered in a residential fire earlier this week.

Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis says 44-year-old Arthur Lehe died Tuesday, a day after fire broke out at a Yankton trailer home.

One person was able to escape from the home, which was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Lehe was pulled from the home by sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

He was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and transferred to a burn unit at a hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he died.

Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles says the cause of the fire has not been determined.