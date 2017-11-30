SGT. BLUFF WOMAN CHARGED IN STABBING

One person was injured and another person taken into custody following a stabbing at a Sgt. Bluff residence Wednesday night.

Sgt. Bluff Police Chief Scott Pack says officers were sent to 1593 Harrington Loop around 9:15pm:

OC…….domestic disturbance. :07

Police found a male victim with a stab wound in the abdomen and a lacerated finger on his right hand, who was transported to Mercy Medical Center.

Pack says officers arrested 50 year old Renee Carlson, the wife of the victim.

Carlson was initially taken to Unity Point St. Luke’s but upon her release was taken to the Woodbury County Jail on willful injury and aggravated domestic assault charges.

She’s being held on $15-thousand dollars bond.