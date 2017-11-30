ONE HURT AS CAR CRASHES INTO MERRILL AUTO DEALERSHIP

One person was injured when a car went out of control and crashed into a parked van and then struck the building that’s home to Lampe Auto Sales in Merrill Thursday afternoon.

Plymouth County authorities say they received multiple reports of an erratic driver heading north on Highway 75 around 12:30pm.

Authorities say the car crossed the median, traveled through a ditch and struck a parked van that was for sale on the Lampe auto lot.

That impact sent both vehicles crashing into the building.

No one inside Lampe Auto Sales was injured.

The male victim driving the car was taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.

The Merrill Police Department is investigating the accident.