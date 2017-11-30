NORTHBOUND I-29 CHANGES NEAR HAMILTON BEGIN FRIDAY

Some good news for people who drive north out of Sioux City on Interstate 29 from Hamilton Boulevard.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says Northbound I-29 traffic will be shifted to the new northbound lanes on Friday.

Motorists should expect occasional slowdowns through the construction zone as that changeover takes place.

The northbound Interstate 29 on-ramp at Hamilton Boulevard exit 149 will close briefly Saturday morning, December 2nd, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to allow the removal of barrier rail there.