CMN-UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S BRINGS CHRISTMAS CHEER TO RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE

Unity Point St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network gave some early Christmas gifts to the Siouxland Ronald McDonald House on Thursday.

Anne Holmes of Children’s Miracle Network presented a dorm refrigerator and a hospital grade breast pump to the agency.

Holmes says the two entities have become great partners in helping families whose children are being treated at St. Luke’s:

Christy Batien, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House, says the donated items were high on their wish list:

Batien says the refrigerator-freezer means five of the six guest rooms at the Ronald McDonald House are now equipped with a cold storage unit for families who stay there.