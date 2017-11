TRAFFIC WAS SLOWED ON INTERSTATE 29 IN SOUTH DAKOTA EARLY WEDNESDAY WHEN A NORTHBOUND SEMI ROLLED OVER.

AUTHORITIES SAY BOTH NORTHBOUND LANES WERE BLOCKED BRIEFLY AROUND 6AM WHEN THE SEMI TOPPLED AROUND MILE MARKER 24 NEAR ELK POINT.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE CAUSE OF THE MISHAP REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG