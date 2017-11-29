RICKETTS LAUNCHES PERFORMANCE BASED STATE PAY SYSTEM

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is launching a new performance-based pay system for approximately 3,000 non-union state employees.

Ricketts announced the change Wednesday as a way to run state government more like a business:

The program will allow bonus increases for employees deemed top performers.

The governor’s office says the employees affected include managers and professional employees who aren’t subject to the union contract:

The next union contract will be negotiated in late 2018, and the administration will assess whether pay for performance will be a point of negotiation on that contract at a later time.

The “pay for performance” program will be funded with existing dollars traditionally used for cost-of-living increases.