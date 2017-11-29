PEIRCE MANSION TO HOST VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE

You may enjoy the sights and sounds of an old fashioned Christmas this Sunday afternoon at Sioux City’s historic Peirce Mansion.

Spokesman Harold Canny says there will be free refreshments, festive entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus at the mansion located at 2901 Jackson Street:

The mansion is the former home of the Public Museum and volunteers on the Peirce Mansion Committee have restored it back to its former glory after the museum moved downtown in 2011:

The mansion was built in 1893 by local developer John Peirce.

Sunday’s open house takes place from 1pm until 4 p.m.