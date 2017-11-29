ONE DEAD IN FIERY CRASH IN HARLAN

Authorities say a body has been found in the burned-out wreckage of a vehicle in Harlan, Iowa.

The Shelby County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a report late Tuesday night of an explosion and fire in Harlan.

First responders found a vehicle next to a shed in a backyard, and both were engulfed in flames.

The body was found inside the vehicle once the flames were extinguished.

Investigators say the vehicle had been traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 59 when it left the road, traveled across a grassy area and hit several trees before coming to rest by the shed.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The victim’s name has not been released.