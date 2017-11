FESTIVAL OF TREES AUCTION SET FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

Around two dozen brightly decorated Christmas trees will be auctioned off downtown Thursday night in the Ho-Chunk Centre.

It’s the 25th annual Festival of Trees to benefit the Community Action Agency’s Welcome Home Shelter.

The event includes trees, wreaths & other items up for bid.

The auction begins at 6:30pm in the Atrium of Ho-Chunk Centre located at 4th and Nebraska Streets.