RIVERFRONT PARK MEETING SET FOR THURSDAY

Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public meeting on proposed changes to Chris Larsen Park this Thursday night at City Hall.

Details of a master plan for the riverfront park in the area where the former riverboat casino was docked will be explained.

SmithGroupJJR, Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin has been hired for the park design and input.

Included in the initial design are a boardwalk, fitness stations, dog park, yoga and picnic areas and a stockyards garden plaza.

The design process is anticipated to be completed by the beginning of 2018.

The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the 5th Floor City Council Chambers.