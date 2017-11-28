PLYMOUTH DEPUTY HELPS RESCUE FAMILY FROM MERRILL HOUSE FIRE

A Plymouth County Sheriff’s Deputy helped save the lives of a family of four early Tuesday morning when he saw smoke coming from their rural Merrill home.

Deputy Aaron Luesink was on patrol just before 1a.m. and spotted the smoke coming from the roof of the home at C-44 and Impala Avenue:

Merrill Fire Chief Jacob Conley says the fire started at the chimney with damage confined mainly to the attic and roof:

Conley says the house was not equipped with smoke detectors:

Firefighters from Merrill and Le Mars were on the scene for approximately two and a half hours.