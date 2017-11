Support Siouxland Soldiers got a financial boost Tuesday from members of the Sioux City’s Professional Firefighters Local Seven.

The firefighters were allowed to grow mustaches for Movember to raise money for charity.

The local presented a check for $870 to Support Siouxland Soldiers.

The organization will use the money to purchase care package items to be shipped to local military personnel who are deployed during this holiday season.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG