HOLIDAY AUCTIONS TO BENEFIT SIOUXLAND BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

THE FIRST OF TWO HOLIDAY AUCTIONS TO BENEFIT SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB IS COMING UP IN A WEEK.

CLUB DIRECTOR ELDEN BENSON SAYS IT’S THE 51ST YEAR FOR THE AUCTION WHICH WILL BE HELD DECEMBER 5TH:

OC………..RANGE OF ITEMS. :18

THERE’S ONE EXTRA SPECIAL ITEM UP FOR BID NEXT TUESDAY:

OC………GREAT BLOODLINES. :14

A SIMILAR PUPPY WILL ALSO BE AUCTIONED OFF AT THE SECOND AUCTION DECEMBER 14TH INSIDE THE HARD ROCK CASINO’S ANTHEM.

THE AUCTION PROCEEDS HELP FUND ACTIVITIES AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB AT 8TH AND PEARL.

BENSON SAYS WINTER ACTIVITIES ARE JUST GETTING UNDERWAY:

OC………..STEM PROGRAMMING. :21

THE CLUB ALSO JUST ADDED A 3-D PRINTER.

MEMBERSHIP REMAINS JUST TEN DOLLARS A YEAR FOR CHILDREN AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB.