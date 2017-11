GAS LINE STRUCK NEAR MARKETPLACE MALL

Updated 3:45pm 11/28/17

TRAFFIC WAS DIVERTED ON ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S BUSIEST ROADWAYS TUESDAY AFTERNOON DURING THE NOON HOUR WHEN A CONSTRUCTION CREW STRUCK A TWO INCH GAS LINE.

THE LINE WAS STRUCK ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD NEAR WEST 28TH STREET AND THE MARKETPLACE MALL HY-VEE.

HAMILTON WAS CLOSED FROM WEST 28TH BACK TO 26TH STREET.

TRAFFIC WAS BACKED UP TO STONE PARK BOULEVARD AND WAS DETOURED THROUGH THE MARKETPLACE PARKING LOT.

EXCAVATION REPAIRS TOOK PLACE AT TWO LOCATIONS ALONG THE BROKEN LINE.

NINE MID-AMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS WERE AFFECTED BY THE BROKEN GAS LINE.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH