Dr. Jeanette Betancourt & Rosita – SESAME STREET FOR MILITARY FAMILIES

Here is my interview for KSCJ’s “Good Morning Siouxland” with Jeanette Betancourt, Ed. D., and Rosita from Sesame Street.  Dr. Betancourt is the Senior Vice President for U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street.

We discussed Sesame Street for Military Families, which is a free, bilingual (English and Spanish) website where families can find information and multimedia resources on the topics of military deployments, multiple deployments, homecomings, injuries, grief, and self-expression.

Enjoy!

Jeanette Betancourt, Ed.D. Senior Vice President, U.S. Social Impact for Sesame Workshop
Rosita la Monstrua de las Cuevas (“The Monster of the Caves”) from Sesame Street

