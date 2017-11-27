WADLEY NAMED B1G CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – University of Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley was named Big Ten Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his play in Iowa’s 56-14 win at Nebraska. Wadley was also named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.

Wadley (5-foot-11, 195-pounds), a native of Newark, New Jersey, rushed 19 times for a season-high 159 yards at Nebraska, scoring three touchdowns on runs of 20, one, and 29 yards. He also had one reception for eight yards to total 167 all-purpose yards. Wadley surpassed 100 rushing yards in a game for the 14th time in his career.

Earlier this season Wadley was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll following Iowa’s 44-41 overtime win at Iowa State. The Big Ten recognition is the third of Wadley’s career. He was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 40-10 win at Northwestern in 2015, and he was named league Freshman of the Week following a 48-7 win over Northwestern in 2014.

Wadley leads the Iowa rushing attack with 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has 26 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Wadley is just the fourth player in school history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons. Wadley rushed for 1,081 yards in 2016.

Wadley is one of 15 players in Iowa history with over 2,000 career rushing yards (514-2,784) and ranks fourth on the career rushing chart. Wadley has 3,621 all-purpose yards, which ranks ninth in program history. His 27 career rushing touchdowns rank fourth all-time at Iowa and his 34 total touchdowns rank third. Wadley has 204 career points, ranking 10th in scoring.

Wadley is the fourth Hawkeye to earn the Big Ten’s weekly honor this season. Senior linebacker Josey Jewell was recognized for his play against Wyoming and Penn State. Junior defensive back Josh Jackson earned defensive honors for his play against Ohio State and Wisconsin. Sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley earned the offensive honor for his play in Iowa’s overtime win at Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes (7-5) are bowl eligible for the 14th time in the last 16 seasons. Iowa’s bowl destination and opponent will be announced on Sunday.