SPECIAL OLYMPIANS BOND WITH NAIA VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

THIRTY-TWO WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL TEAMS FROM 18 STATES HAVE GATHERED IN SIOUX CITY FOR THE ANNUAL NAIA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

MANY OF THOSE TEAMS TOOK PART MONDAY IN THE ANNUAL SKILLS CLINIC WITH LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPIANS.

DEE STURGEON BROUGHT A GROUP OF 40 SPECIAL OLYMPIANS FROM WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL:

8TH GRADER SAVANNAH BRASCH WAS ONE OF THOSE SPECIAL OLYMPIANS TAKING PART IN THE FUN:

THE 8TH GRADER SAYS THE COLLEGE WOMEN ARE GOOD ROLE MODELS FOR THE SPECIAL OLYMPIANS:

POOL PLAY FOR THE 32 TEAMS BEGINS TUESDAY AT 9AM, CONTINUING INTO THE EVENING.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY SESSIONS BEGIN AT 10AM EACH DAY AT THE TOURNAMENT.