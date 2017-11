Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has died in a western Iowa farm accident.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medics were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a farm about 4 miles northwest of Schleswig.

The sheriff says a 9-1-1 call was received from a farmer identified as Cody Segebart, who said he’d run over his son with a farm wagon.

The boy, Jason Segebart, was pronounced dead at the scene.