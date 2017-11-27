ISU FBall: Matt Campbell Agrees To New Six-Year Contract

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University announced today that football coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a new six-year contract worth $22.5 million. Campbell’s guaranteed annual salary will increase from $2.1 million to $3.5 million effective immediately. The athletics department has also agreed to provide Campbell an additional $1 million for incremental raises for his staff.

“I want to thank Jamie (Pollard) for respecting my desire to hold off these conversations until our regular season ended and also for being proactive in supporting the needs of my staff and team as we build a legacy at Iowa State University,” Campbell said. “The commitment that he and Iowa State have made to us – including some exciting facility enhancements on the horizon – has been critical to my vision for our team going forward.”

Campbell’s 2017 team was 7-5 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 play, matching the school record for conference wins in a season. The Cyclones’ fourth-place tie in the league was their best as a member of the Big 12. Iowa State defeated both Oklahoma (then third-ranked) and TCU (ranked fourth at the time) this year. ISU had one win over a top five school in its history prior to 2017. ISU is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2012 and will learn its destination this week.

“Matt and I agreed during the season to wait until after his last regular-season game to have these discussions,” Pollard said. “Matt, Erica (Campbell), Ellen (Pollard) and I met last night at our house and had a wonderful discussion about what matters to their family, their staff and our program. It is awesome that we share common values about loyalty, hard work and family. I could not be more excited for our fans and our student-athletes to have someone like Matt leading our program. He stands behind what he says and I look forward to helping him fulfill his dream of making Iowa State football one of the best programs in the nation.”

Iowa State made significant gains on both sides of the ball this fall. The team’s national scoring defense rank jumped from 88th to 29th in one year; the offense averaged 29.9 ppg (second in school history) despite rotating three QBs; and the Cyclones were among the national leaders in fewest penalties (17th) and turnover margin (tied for 9th).

Four of the team’s losses were in overtime or decided on the final possession of the game. The team made national headlines with three-way player Joel Lanning, unheralded walk-on Kyle Kempt quarterbacking ISU to wins over the Sooners and Horned Frogs, record-breaking receiver Allen Lazard and 1,000-yard rusher David Montgomery. ISU, which did not lose a fumble in 12 games, is aiming to become the first FBS school to go an entire season without a lost fumble.

“We are just getting started at Iowa State,” said Campbell, who turns 38 on Wednesday. “To see our culture rapidly developing in concert with some excellent incoming recruits, we are developing a foundation for a program on the brink of success. Most importantly, I want to continue this journey and take Iowa State and its fan base to levels it has never reached. Now, it’s time to hit the recruiting trail and continue to build on what has been achieved this season.”