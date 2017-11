DOWNTOWN CONEY ISLAND TO SERVE LAST HOT DOGS FRIDAY

ANOTHER LONG TIME BUSINESS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY IS CLOSING ITS DOORS.

CONEY ISLAND WILL SERVE ITS LAST HOT DOGS AT ITS NEBRASKA STREET LOCATION THIS FRIDAY.

ROGER SCHULTZ SAYS THE HOT DOG SHOP HAS BEEN OPERATED BY THE MARGEAS FAMILY AT 510 NEBRASKA STREET FOR THE LAST CENTURY:

STEVE MARGEAS DIED IN LATE MAY. HIS WIFE VIRGINIA, SCHULTZ’S MOTHER IN LAW, HAS BEEN RUNNING THE BUSINESS SINCE THEN.

SCHULTZ SAYS THE DOWNTOWN DYNAMIC HAS CHANGED, THE FAMILY MEMBERS HAVE AGED AND IT’S TIME TO CLOSE:

IN ITS HEY DAY, SCHULTZ SAYS CONEY ISLAND SERVED UP ITS HOT DOGS TO MANY FAMOUS ENTERTAINERS WHO PERFORMED AT THE NEARBY ORPHEUM THEATER AND CITY AUDITORIUM:

CONEY ISLAND JOINS KARLTON’S AND LITTLE CHICAGO DELI IN DECIDING TO CLOSE THEIR DOORS RECENTLY AT THE 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREET AREA.

THE CONEY ISLAND AT THE MARKETPLACE MALL ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD WILL REMAIN OPEN.