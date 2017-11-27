COLERIDGE COUPLE KILLED IN NORFOLK TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Nebraska authorities say a married couple from Coleridge were fatally injured when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street over the weekend in Norfolk.
Norfolk Police say 65-year-old Leslie Hoffart and 67-year-old Galen Hoffart were hit after they stepped into a roadway Saturday night.
The vehicle driver was identified as 29-year-old Chelsey Foulk, of Norfolk.
Police say the Hoffarts were transported to a Sioux City hospital where they died from their injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.