PHIL PROCTOR – WHERE’S MY FORTUNE COOKIE?: My Psychic, Psurrealistic Pstory

Author: Phil Proctor (with Brad Schreiber)
Book: WHERE’S MY FORTUNE COOKIE?: My Psychic, Psurrealistic Pstory
Publishing: Blurb (September 19, 2017)
Synopsis (from the Publisher):
The hilarious, startling biography of Phil Proctor, the co-founder of the legendary satirical comedy group, the Firesign Theatre. Includes over 120 rare photos, illustrating his work in comedy recordings, TV, film and even the Broadway stage.
Phil, with Peter Bergman, Phil Austin and David Ossman, predicted reality TV, hackers, computer viruses, virtual reality, the fall of the Soviet Union, 9/11 and more.
Look for these major moments of mind-melting madness in Where’s My Fortune Cookie?:
- Phil and Firesign partner Peter Bergman survive a mass shooting in a San Francisco Chinatown restaurant, predicted months before by a psychic friend.
- Phil’s first film, Henry Jaglom’s A Safe Place, with Orson Welles and Jack Nicholson, and wild interactions with Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, Jerry Lewis, Bob Marley and many more.
- Revelations of psychic phenomena and contact with extraterrestrials that begin in Phil’s childhood.