HARVEY FROMMER – THE ULTIMATE YANKEE BOOK: From the Beginning to Today: Trivia, Facts and Stats, Oral History, Marker Moments and Legendary Personalities―A History and Reference Book About Baseball’s Greatest Franchise

Author: Harvey Frommer

Book: THE ULTIMATE YANKEE BOOK: From the Beginning to Today: Trivia, Facts and Stats, Oral History, Marker Moments and Legendary Personalities―A History and Reference Book About Baseball’s Greatest Franchise

Publishing: Page Street Publishing (October 24, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The perfect gift for the diehard fan, an enviable treasure for yourself, The Ultimate Yankee Book is the most current and comprehensive source of trivia, people and stories from the team’s creation in 1901 to today. Harvey Frommer, the celebrated baseball historian and author of eight books about the Yankees, including The New York Yankee Encyclopedia and Remembering Yankee Stadium, has outdone himself this time around.

The Ultimate Yankee Book combines oral history with stories of legendary figures and epic Yankee feats. Featuring an exhaustive timeline, a challenging 150-question Yankee quiz, entertaining sections on Yankees by the numbers and nicknames and profiles of dozens of Yankee legends and luminaries, this is a book to treasure and turn to again and again.

Yankee fans have bragging rights to call their team the greatest of all time. Not only have the Yankees won the most World Series championships and placed the most players in the Hall of Fame, but the franchise is also the most widely featured team in news, social media and books. This groundbreaking work gives fans what they love: the best stories and a mother lode of data right through 2016. More than 125 archival photos and images are a special feature of The Ultimate Yankee Book.