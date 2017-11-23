FORD COCHRAN – TIMELESS JOURNEYS: Travels to the World’s Legendary Places

Director of Programming, National Geographic: Ford Cochran

Book: TIMELESS JOURNEYS: Travels to the World’s Legendary Places

Publishing: National Geographic (October 24, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

From Machu Picchu to the Pyramids of Giza and beyond, this travel-lover’s delight takes readers on a breathtaking visual journey to the world’s most historic wonderlands.



Pack your bags for an extraordinary adventure with National Geographic to more than 50 places that have captivated our imaginations for centuries. In this visually stunning volume, the world’s leading authority on cultural travel and history showcases bucket-list-ready destinations on every continent, from Easter Island’s haunting stone moai to Kyoto’s breathtaking temples. Vintage photographs from the National Geographic archives tell the backstory of the discovery and earliest visitors to places like Carthage, Pompeii, Victoria Falls, and more, while showstopping contemporary photographs bring them to life in exquisite detail. Full-spread features highlight lesser-known hidden sites, such as Pompeii’s better-preserved sister city Herculaneum and the less-visited Maya city El Mirador in Guatemala’s jungle, offer readers extraordinary opportunities to deepen their travel experience and discover places where the past can truly come to life.

With practical travel tips to help readers get started planning their own legendary journey, this is the perfect gift to keep—or share.