POLICE INVESTIGATE BROKEN WINDOW SPREE IN MORNINGSIDE

Sioux City Police are looking for information on whoever broke several windows at businesses located near the Southern Hills area in Morningside Tuesday night.

Windows were broken at the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security offices.

Vans belonging to the Apple Tree Pre-School Center on Hickory Lane also had broken windows.

An employee at one of the businesses said rocks were thrown through their window by a male suspect sometime after 9:30pm.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call crimestoppers at 258-TIPS.

Photos courtesy KMEG