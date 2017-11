NEARLY 200 CITATIONS ISSUED IN TRAFFIC SAFETY ENFORCEMENT PROJECT

MANY SIOUX CITY AREA DRIVERS HEADED INTO THEIR THANKSGIVING WEEK BY RECEIVING A TRAFFIC TICKET TUESDAY NIGHT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE JOINED FORCES WITH THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON AN INNER CITY TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PROJECT.

OFFICERS STOPPED 120 VEHICLES AND ISSUED 196 CITATIONS.

SEVEN PEOPLE WERE CITED FOR DRUG OR ALCOHOL RELATED O-W-I’S, NEARLY 20 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA WERE SEIZED AND FOUR PEOPLE WERE CITED FOR DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

THREE INDIVIDUALS WERE TICKETED FOR OPEN CONTAINERS AND TWO OTHERS WERE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ENCOURAGE CITIZENS TO CALL IN ANY AREAS OF CONCERN FOR FUTURE PROJECT LOCATIONS.