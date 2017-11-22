MARCHERS CONTINUE 15 YEAR TRADITION FOR NATIVE AMERICAN CHILDREN

Members of Siouxland’s Native American Community and other supporters marched in unity Wednesday morning to remember native children who were removed from their families by the country’s child-welfare system.

Spokesman Frank Lamere began the 15th Annual March with a pipe ceremony at the War Eagle Monument:

Some of those marched through the cold morning in memory of specific children who died in foster care after being removed from their homes:

Marchers walked along West 4th Street, stopping at Jackson Recovery Centers, the local senior center and over to the county courthouse for prayers before ending with a Memorial Dinner at the Sioux City Public Museum.