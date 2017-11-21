TYSON DONATES $100,000 TO SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR NON-PROFIT GROUP PROJECT

Several Siouxland non-profit organizations are getting a boost financially and in staff training thanks to a pilot program from Tyson Foods.

Dan Heffernan of Tyson Fresh Meats presented a check for $100-thousand dollars Tuesday to the Siouxland Community Foundation to fund the effort:

Ten agencies were chosen from 160 who were invited to apply for the project.

Rebecca Krohn, Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation, says beginning in February they will receive over 50 hours of instruction, coaching and problem based consulting from LaSalle University of Pennsylvania:

Chris Liberto, Executive Director of Camp High Hopes, says his staff and organization will benefit from that training:

That training will take place at Tyson’s Dakota Dunes headquarters.