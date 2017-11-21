MARCH TO HONOR NATIVE AMERICAN CHILDREN TAKEN BY WELFARE SYSTEM

A series of educational events dealing with Native American children who have been taken from their families and placed in the country’s child-welfare system has been taking place at Briar Cliff University this week.

The meetings precede Wednesday’s 15th Annual March to Honor Lost Children in Sioux City.

Spokesman Frank Lamere says locally, the Department of Human Services has been doing a better job in recent years of finding a way to place Native American children from troubled homes with other relatives:

But Lamere says there is still much to be accomplished to keep children from being separated from their families and tribes, while also being vulnerable to abuse, neglect and death:

Wednesday morning’s march begins at 7:30 a.m. with a pipe ceremony at the War Eagle Monument at Grove Street and War Eagle Drive.

Marchers will head out to West 4th Street, stopping at various locations for a series of prayers.

A Memorial Dinner will be held at the Sioux City Museum after the walk ends around noon.