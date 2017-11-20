TWO LOCAL ATTORNEYS NOMINATED FOR DISTRICT JUDGE POSITION

Two local attorneys have been nominated by a Judicial Commission for the judgeship that was created by the retirement of District Judge Edward A. Jacobson in October.

Tod Deck and Priscilla Forsyth were chosen by the judicial nominating Commission from 13 applicants for the position.

Judicial District 3B consists of Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury Counties.

Governor Kim Reynolds has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to be a district judge.

Their term of office is six years.