TOWN HALL ON THE HOMELESS SET FOR PUBLIC MUSEUM

A TOWN HALL MEETING ON THE HOMELESS OF SIOUX CITY WILL TAKE PLACE THIS (MONDAY) AFTERNOON IN THE PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

HEADING THE MEETING WILL BE CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER, WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW AND NATIVE ADVOCATE FRANK LAMERE.

THE MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND RUNS FROM 4:30 UNTIL 6 P.M.