NEBRASKA COMMISSION APPROVES KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE

The Nebraska Public Service Commission has approved an alternative Keystone XL route through the state, removing the last regulatory hurdle to the $8 billion oil pipeline project.

The Commission voted 3-2 to approve the long-delayed project Monday, though the decision could still be challenged in court.

The commission was forbidden by law from considering a recent oil spill on the existing Keystone pipeline in its decision.

The alternative route would run farther north than the originally proposed route.

TransCanada Corp.’s plan to build a nearly 1,200-mile pipeline faces intense opposition from environmental groups, Native American tribes and some landowners.

President Trump issued a federal permit allowing for the project in March, reversing President Obama’s rejection of it.