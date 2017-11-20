DAVID BALDACCI – END GAME (Will Robie Series)

Author: David Baldacci

Book: END GAME (Will Robie Series)

Publishing: Grand Central Publishing (November 14, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

#1 New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci returns with his most breathtaking thriller yet!

Will Robie and Jessica Reel are two of the most lethal people alive. They’re the ones the government calls in when the utmost secrecy is required to take out those who plot violence and mass destruction against the United States. And through every mission, one man has always had their backs: their handler, code-named Blue Man.

But now, Blue Man is missing.

Last seen in rural Colorado, Blue Man had taken a rare vacation to go fly fishing in his hometown when he disappeared off the grid. With no communications since, the team can’t help but fear the worst.

Sent to investigate, Robie and Reel arrive in the small town of Grand to discover that it has its own share of problems. A stagnant local economy and a woefully understaffed police force have made this small community a magnet for crime, drugs, and a growing number of militant fringe groups.

But lying in wait in Grand is an even more insidious and sweeping threat, one that may shake the very foundations of America. And when Robie and Reel find themselves up against an adversary with superior firepower and a home-court advantage, they’ll be lucky if they make it out alive, with or without Blue Man . . .



INCREDIBLE PRAISE FOR DAVID BALDACCI’S #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLING WILL ROBIE SERIES:

“Robie and Reel are complex characters, and anything they do is a pleasure to follow…Baldacci knows how to get readers to turn the pages.” –Associated Press

“A first-class thriller…David Baldacci’s four bestselling novels about government assassin Will Robie have straddled that line of edgy, high-concept suspense, augmented with a bit of the political thriller, and deep character studies. In The Guilty, Baldacci takes a different tack with a more personal, but just as thrilling tale about Will’s past, giving compelling insight about how he became a man so willing to kill for his country.” –Sun-Sentinel (FL) on The Guilty

“David Baldacci has never been better than in The Guilty. His latest to feature conflicted assassin extraordinaire Will Robie takes the character–and series–to new heights….A stunning success from one of America’s great literary talents.” –Providence Sunday Journal on The Guilty

“With a lightning pace, captivating characters, and astonishing twists throughout, The Hit is guaranteed to keep your attention from the first page to the last.” –The Times-News (NC) on The Hit