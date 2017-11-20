CITY COUNCIL GIVES INITIAL APPROVAL TO MULTI-SPORTS COMPLEX PROJECT

The city council has given initial approval to a plan to construct a new eight million dollar multi-sport facility in Sioux City’s former stockyards area.

Jeff Carlson, one of the three partners in the project, gave the council more details about the the sports complex to be known as “The Arena”, that was announced last Friday to provide year-round athletic training for local young athletes:

OC………opportunity to hit. :18

The group known as HCC Enterprises will purchase the city-owned property for a dollar and enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $4 million dollars.

The City will provide financial assistance in the form of a $500,000 economic development grant or 100% tax rebate for seven years, estimated at $830,000.

Council member Rhonda Capron fully supports the proposal:

OC…….it’s huge. :13

The complex will be north of the proposed Bomgaars AG-Expo Center

The approval begins a required 30 day notice to sell property in an urban renewal area.

The council will make a final vote on the project January 8th.

If approved, construction of The Arena is planned to begin in September, 2018 and be completed in the summer of 2019.