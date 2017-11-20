ARREST MADE IN IOWA CITY MURDER OF FORMER SIOUX CITY MAN (UPDATE)

Updated 5:50pm 11/20/17

An arrest has been made in the April 22nd murder of a former Sioux City man in Iowa City.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness says 41 year old Curtis Jones has been charged in the death of 34 year old Jonathan Wieseler at the Lederman Bail Bonds office where he was employed in Iowa City:

OC…having been robbery in the first degree. :10

Lyness says Jones shot Wieseler during a robbery around 10:20 p.m. on April 22nd.

Jones was seen on surveillance video near the Lederman office driving a vehicle that was later searched.

DNA from both Wieseler and Jones were found in the vehicle.

Lyness commended Iowa City Police for their investigative work in the case:

OC…replace Jonathan Wieseler. :19

Wieseler attended the University of Iowa and graduated from the College of Law there.

He produced many of the “Having Read That” segments on KSCJ by his longtime friend Brian Vakulskas, who hopes Jones’ arrest will start to bring closure to Wieseler’s family and friends:

OC….step towards closure. :17

This is the second murder in Iowa City that Jones has been charged with.

He was already in custody in the shooting death of cabdriver Ricky Lillie during a robbery on June 27th.

OC…..head scratcher. :18

Jones was arrested for that alleged crime on July 20th.

——————

An arrest has been made in the April 22nd murder of a former Sioux City man in Iowa City.

41 year old Curtis Jones has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34 year old Jonathan Wieseler at the Lederman Bail Bonds office where he was employed in Iowa City.

Police there say Jones shot Wieseler during a robbery around 10:20 p.m. on April 22nd.

(Curtis Jones mugshot from Johnson County Jail)

Jones was seen on surveillance video near the Lederman office driving a vehicle that was later searched.

DNA from both Wieseler and Jones were found in the vehicle.

Wieseler attended the University of Iowa and graduated from the College of Law there.

He produced many of the “Having Read That” segments on KSCJ by his longtime friend Brian Vakulskas.

This is the second murder in Iowa City that Jones has been charged with.

He was already in custody in the shooting death of cabdriver Ricky Lillie during a robbery on June 27th.

Jones was arrested for that alleged crime on July 20th.

(Jonathan Wieseler pictured far right in photo from Brian Vakulskas)