TransCanada Corporation says the leak of oil from the Keystone pipeline is “controlled” and not a threat to public safety.

The company says in a news release Friday that it has sent more than 75 people to the site of a spill in a rural area of South Dakota and crews were working “around the clock.”

The company shut down the pipeline early Thursday after discovering the 210,000-gallon spill on agricultural land in Marshall County, just south of the border with North Dakota.

AP