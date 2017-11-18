STORM LAKE KIDS COMPLETE “SAMARITAN’S PURSE” PROJECT

A Storm Lake school is helping out the organization that brought three injured Tanzanian children to Sioux City for medical treatment this past summer.

Students at Storm Lake St. Mary’s School packaged 123 shoeboxes as part of the Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child” project.

School officials say the boxes were filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene products for children in Third World countries.

St. Mary’s Parish helped pay for the shipping of the boxes through a second collection.

The St. Mary’s students have been involved with the project for over 10 years.

Project moderator Ryan Berg says the students have sent a total of 1682 boxes to help children around the world at Christmas through that time.