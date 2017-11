PALMER HOUSE ROBBED BY ARMED SUSPECT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ARMED ROBBERY OF A MOTEL IN MORNINGSIDE FRIDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY A MALE SUSPECT ARMED WITH A HANDGUN ENTERED THE PALMER HOUSE MOTEL AT 3400 GORDON DRIVE AROUND 8:15PM AND DEMANDED MONEY FROM THE CLERK ON DUTY.

THE BANDIT FLED ON FOOT WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF CASH.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE ROBBER WAS DESCRIBED AS A TALL MALE SUSPECT WEARING A BLACK HOODIE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE ROBBERY SHOULD CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH