WOODEN FLAGS HELP VETERAN’S FAMILIES IN NEED

A SPECIAL AMERICAN FLAG MADE OF WOOD WAS DEDICATED AT SIOUX CITY’S PEAK PERFORMANCE BUSINESS FRIDAY MORNING.

THE FLAG WAS CREATED BY TROY WALKER, A MILITARY VETERAN WHO FOUNDED DOG TAG FURNITURE.

THE COMPANY HELPS PAY FOR FUNERALS FOR MILITARY VETERANS WHOSE FAMILIES ARE OF MODEST MEANS:

WALKER WENT ON TO HELP FIVE MORE FAMILIES WITH FUNERALS AND STARTED MAKING AND SELLING THE WOODEN FLAGS TO RAISE THE NEEDED FUNDS.

HIS BUSINESS INCREASED DRAMATICALLY AFTER HE APPEARED ON A NATIONAL FOX NETWORK TV NEWS PROGRAM:

WALKER ALSO BRINGS AWARENESS TO VETERANS SUFFERING FROM POST WAR STRESS.

MEMBERS OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S AMERICAN LEGION POST TOOK PART IN PRESENTING THE COLORS FOR FRIDAY’S DEDICATION.

www.dogtagfurniture.com