SPECTRA EVENTS FACILITIES NEGOTIATIONS WITH CITY CONTINUE

NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE PHILADELPHIA BASED COMPANY SPECTRA TO PRIVATIZE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY’S EVENTS FACILITIES ARE CONTINUING.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THOSE TALKS ARE CENTERING ON THE FACILITIES FOOD SERVICE AT THIS TIME:

PADMORE SAYS INDICATIONS ARE THAT MOST CURRENT CITY EMPLOYEES WILL STAY ON TO WORK FOR SPECTRA:

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED 4-0 IN OCTOBER TO HAVE SPECTRA TAKE OVER RUNNING THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, ORPHEUM THEATER AND CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT ABSTAINED FROM VOTING BECAUSE OF HIS OWNERSHIP OF THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS INDOOR FOOTBALL TEAM.