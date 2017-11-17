POLICE PATROL CAR PAYS TRIBUTE TO CANCER VICTIMS & SURVIVORS

Sioux City Police have rolled out a special patrol car to represent their commitment to fighting cancer and supporting victims of the disease.

Chief Rex Mueller says a black and white squad car has been decorated with pink decals to represent department members and their loved ones who have battled cancer:

The City Police Officer’s Association and command staff also have members who are participating in No Shave November and donating funds in support of the fight against cancer:

The chief says cancer survivors who see the vehicle out on the streets may ask to have their photo taken with the vehicle and officer if available, and send it to the department’s Facebook page.

They will display the photo with the name of the survivor to help encourage continued cancer awareness and education.