PLANS FOR PRIVATE MULTI-SPORTS COMPLEX ANNOUNCED

Plans to construct a new eight million dollar multi-sport facility in Sioux City’s former stockyards area have been announced.

Renae Billings of the city’s Economic Development Department says the complex will be constructed by HCC Enterprises just north of the planned Bomgaars Expo Center along South Lafayette Street:

Jeff Carlson, one of the partners in the project, says the complex will be known as “The Arena”, and provide year-round athletic training and playing opportunities for local young athletes:

They plan to have youth training programs for basketball, volleyball, baseball, football, softball, multi-sport leagues and tournaments, coaching clinics and more.

Carlson’s group will present their plan to the city council on Monday:

The city is providing the land and tax rebates to HCC in exchange for their investment.

Construction of The Arena is planned to begin in September, 2018 and be completed in the summer of 2019.