ONE INJURED IN FIREHOUSE BAR SHOOTING

A FIST FIGHT TURNED INTO A GUNFIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT AT THE FIREHOUSE BAR IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE 1200 BLOCK OF 5TH STREET AT 11:10 P.M.

OFFICERS SAY TWO ACQUAINTANCES INSIDE THE BAR GOT INTO A FIGHT. ONE PULLED OUT A GUN AND SHOT THE OTHER.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WHERE THEY WERE TREATED AND RELEASED.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.