UNITYPOINT MAY DROP AMERIGROUP MCO IN DECEMBER

UnityPoint Health is notifying around 54-thousand patients that its contract with Amerigroup of Iowa may end on December 31st.

Amerigroup is one of the two remaining managed care organizations that participate in Iowa Health Link, Iowa’s managed Medicaid program.

UnityPoint Health is continuing contract discussions with Amerigroup, but if an agreement is not reached by the end of the year, UnityPoint Health will no longer be part of the provider network for Amerigroup beginning this January 1st.

If UnityPoint is no longer in the Amerigroup network, UnityPoint Health hospitals, Clinics and UnityPoint at Home will no longer provide care for Amerigroup members beginning April 1, 2018, except for emergency care as required by law.

They will continue to be in-network for Iowa’s other MCO network, UnitedHealthcare.

Visit the UnityPoint Health website for more information and updates as they become available at www.unitypoint.org/IowaMedicaid.