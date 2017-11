UNITED REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS AND N-A-I UNITED HAVE OFFICIALLY OPENED THEIR NEW OFFICES IN DAKOTA DUNES.

KEVIN MCMANAMY, PRESIDENT OF UNITED REAL ESTATE, SAYS THE NEW BUILDING ESTABLISHES A MILESTONE FOR THE COMPANY, GIVING THEM A LOCAL OFFICE IN EACH STATE IN OUR METRO AREA:

SIOUX CITY IOWA, SOUTH SIOUX CITY NEBRASKA AND NOW DAKOTA DUNES SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE COMPANIES ARE LOCATED AT 400 GOLD CIRCLE IN DAKOTA DUNES.