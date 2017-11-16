TODAY IS THE GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT

Iowa smokers are being urged to try and quit just for today (Thursday) as part of the 40th annual Great American Smokeout, in hopes they may be able to quit for a week, for a month, and for good.

Brian Ortner, a spokesman for the American Cancer Society, says giving up cigarettes and other tobacco products can bring almost immediate results, in addition to the long-term improvements in health.

It’s often helpful for smokers to tell those around them they’re trying to quit but he says the important thing is to make an effort.

If today isn’t “the” day, he suggests setting a date to quit and sticking to it.

Ortner says he quit on Christmas Eve nine years ago and remains a non-smoker.

Lung cancer is Iowa’s top cancer killer.

There were more than 2,400 new lung cancer cases diagnosed in Iowa last year and nearly 1,800 deaths.

For more information log onto cancer.org/smokeout

Radio Iowa