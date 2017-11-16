SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY “LINKS UP” WITH LOCAL ELEMENTARY STUDENTS

Over 2000 area students in grades 3 through 5 had a chance to sing and play with the Sioux City Symphony Thursday at the Orpheum Theater.

Symphony C-E-O Travis Morgan says the event was the first of three “Link Up” opportunities combining students with the orchestra:

OC……..priceless. ;22

Morgan says the students from the 16 area schools have been preparing in their classrooms for months.

OC……level shape or form. :14

It is the first of three concerts of its kind set for this school year, with the next two coming in March.